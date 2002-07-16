2002

Eight Legged Freaks

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Horror

Release Date

July 16th, 2002

Studio

Centropolis Entertainment

The residents of a rural mining town discover that an unfortunate chemical spill has caused hundreds of little spiders to mutate overnight to the size of SUVs. It's then up to mining engineer Chris McCormack and Sheriff Sam Parker to mobilize an eclectic group of townspeople, including the Sheriff's young son, Mike, her daughter, Ashley, and paranoid radio announcer Harlan, into battle against the bloodthirsty eight-legged beasts.

Cast

Kari WuhrerSheriff Samantha Parker
Scott TerraMike Parker
Scarlett JohanssonAshley Parker
Doug E. DougHarlan Griffith
Rick OvertonDeputy Pete Willis
Leon RippyWade

