Eight Million Gods: The Japanese Matsuri Festival

This program examines the Japanese matsuri or “summer festival,” perhaps the best elucidation of that country’s ancient polytheism. Ceremony footage from Tokyo and surrounding areas illustrates various festival activities and explores the Japanese cultural emphasis on community, cooperation, and folk worship. Commentary by Japanese cultural scholar Yoshi Morikatsu, interviews with festival participants, and astonishing crowd scenes of matsuri processions make clear that Japan derives a strong sense of unity from these communal celebratory rituals. (Portions in Japanese with English subtitles, 21 minutes)