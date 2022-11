Not Available

Dr. Yang Jwing-Ming explains, demonstrates, and discusses the Eight Pieces of Brocade (jian shen ba duan jin), a qigong practice for health and wellbeing. The Eight Pieces of Brocade is a sequence of eight movements intended to build qi, promote blood circulation, assist the immune system, strengthen the internal organs, and energize the body. Dr. Yang teaches both sitting and standing variations of the practice.