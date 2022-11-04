Not Available

Eighteen in the Sun

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Dino de Laurentiis Cinematografica

An Italian variation on the Frankie & Annette-Gidget beach party movies that were all the rage in North America in the early 60s. Nicole Molino (Catherine Spaak) and Nicola Molino (Gianni Garko) are not related to one another. In fact, they don’t even know each other until both are inadvertently assigned the same hotel room on the island of Ischia. Nicole isn’t interested in any hanky-panky, so Nicola reluctantly promises to keep his hands to himself.

Cast

Lisa GastoniFrances
Gianni GarkoNicola Molino
Spiros FocásJohnny
Luisa MattioliJeannie
Fabrizio CapucciMatthew
Giampiero LitteraCarlo

