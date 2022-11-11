Eighties Country Symphony

Not Available

The two brothers Wei Erzhen and Wu Deshun, born in the countryside in the 1980s, caught up with the nourishment of TV and radio foreign cultures, especially the impact of Hong Kong and Taiwan culture, which made the two brothers buried their ambitions in their hearts. They have experienced the campus life that they experienced after 80 years of age, ignorant love, market bully, Bobo head, bell-bottoms, which have been advertised on them. Before junior high school graduated, Wei Erzhen was full of hustle and bustle to go to Beijing, leaving his brother Wu Deshun to stay in the village. After Wei Erzhen left, Wu Deshun also did not want to go to school, and he came to the flower-blowing class to learn to brag and blow things. The class experienced a heyday in the 1970s, and the new culture flowed into the village.