Not Available

Densuke just enrolled at the exclusive Zashono Academy. He's eager to participate in extracurricular activities, but never expected to join the mysterious Eiken Club. Strangely enough, every other member is a busty co-ed, and many of the club activities involve bikinis. But Densuke isn't interested in anyone but the the shy and beautiful Chiharu. Will he overcome the wall of women that stand between him and true love?