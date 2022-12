Not Available

Eileen spends her days observing life from a safe distance. Until she meets Jayne, that is. Jayne is a free spirited, warm, down-to-earth woman who has been hitchhiking around the country. Eileen finds herself drawn to Jayne and their friendship opens up doors for Eileen, allowing her to become more of a participant in life - with all the consequences that participating in life generally entails.