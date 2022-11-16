Ein bisschen bleiben wir noch

Not Available

Chechen refugee children, Oskar (8) and Lilli (13), who have been living in Austria for six years, are about to be deported along with their mother. However, her sudden attempted suicide results not only in the short-term suspension of their deportation but also in the forced separation of the family. The children’s hope that they will be reunited with their mother is nourished by their love for each other and challenges all bureaucratic obstacles with passion and poetry. A bittersweet odyssey about the many ways of perceiving the world around you in order to survive.