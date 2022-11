Not Available

The children’s film is based on Wenjamin Kawerin’s short story "Leichte Schritte". It centers on the ten-year-old Peter who is in love with his classmate Una. Much to his despair, however, Una is attracted to another classmate. Peter escapes into a dream world in which he spends a wonderful time with a girlfriend made from snow. As springtime arrives, the snow girl is threatened by the thaw. In order to preserve their friendship, Peter locks his "Una" into a cold store.