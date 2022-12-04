Not Available

Ein Tagebuch für Anne Frank

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    The film documents the well-known story of Anne Frank, whose family hid from the Nazis in Amsterdam. Eventually caught, Frank was sent to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, where she later died. The film goes on to explore the concentration camp in detail, the procedures and methods of the camp's commanding officers, and the atrocities the Nazis committed. Shockingly, many of the officers went on to retain their freedom, and lead relatively normal lives, often receiving support from the German government.

