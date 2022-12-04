Ein Tagebuch für Anne Frank

Not Available

The film documents the well-known story of Anne Frank, whose family hid from the Nazis in Amsterdam. Eventually caught, Frank was sent to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, where she later died. The film goes on to explore the concentration camp in detail, the procedures and methods of the camp's commanding officers, and the atrocities the Nazis committed. Shockingly, many of the officers went on to retain their freedom, and lead relatively normal lives, often receiving support from the German government.