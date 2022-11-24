Ein Wochenende nach Maß

Not Available

SABATO (first episode): A company receives the visit of a very very important person. This person works for a biggest Japanese society, and this encounter is decisive for the small Italian company. DOMENICA (second episode): After a hard day of job, a man returns in it's house for sleep. But a series of facts hinder this, and the poor man does not succeed to sleep. VENERDI (third episode): A famous and rich creator of sexy ballets have various problems with a dancer. She want to leave the theater and marry a Mafia man.