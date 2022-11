Not Available

Lilo Maertens has been the editor of a women's magazine for several years. Now the women's rights activist is close to her 80th birthday and has to admit slowly but surely that she has to hand over the management. After eye surgery, Lilo is initially out of action and has to stay with her son Ruben and his wife Jutta. From then on she made life difficult for the couple. Only Finn finds access to his grandma.