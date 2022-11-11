Einszweidrei

Not Available

This film includes shots from Silberarsch (Silver Arse; the 16th material action by Otto Muehl, 1965), Bimmel-Bammel (Ding-Dong; MuehlŽ s 17th material action, 1965). Gehirnoperation (Brain Operation; MuehlŽ s 22nd material action, 1965, with Günter Brus) as well as Aus der Mappe der Hundigkeit (Out of the Folder of Dogginess) by Valie Export and Peter Weibl. Valie takes Weibel, who crawls on all fours, on a walk along the Kärntnerstraße in Vienna (February 1968), the film also includes a few cuts out of diverse amateur films, among others a film by Walter Funda on dog breeding. Wild montage, destruction through painting-over of the film.