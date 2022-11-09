Eis mnimin Harry Klynn...

Not Available

As known probably only to Greek people ,Harry Klynn, a famous comedian in his Country (Greece) suddenly dies.In the movie we see what would some people say about him (including some politicians) when they go to pay their respect at his funeral.In the meantime ,Harry since already dead and guided always by his personal angel,tries to enter heaven or hell,find's out by surprise that nobody wants to let him in. The back story: Harry Klynn , is a famous mastermind comedian in real life.Harry has a unique gift to present the various political situations and happenings in Greece at the time and his is not afraid to disturb powerful people and make fun of them when find it necessary.He has a smart way to show people what's going on in his own country, and convince them by making everyone blow up from laughter.Harry makes excellent imitations of politicians and creates also some fiction characters which represent the everyday Greek.