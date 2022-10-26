Eisenstein in Guanajuato

In 1931, following the success of the film Battleship Potemkin, Soviet filmmaker Sergei Eisenstein travels to the city of Guanajuato, Mexico, to shoot a new film. Freshly rejected by Hollywood, Eisenstein soon falls under Mexico’s spell. Chaperoned by his guide Palomino Cañedo, the director opens up to his suppressed fears as he embraces a new world of sensual pleasures and possibilities that will shape the future of his art.
|Elmer Bäck
|Sergei Eisenstein
|Luis Alberti
|Palomino Cañedo
|Rasmus Slätis
|Grisha Alexandrov
|Jakob Öhrman
|Edouard Tisse
|Maya Zapata
|Concepción Cañedo
|Lisa Owen
|Mary Craig Sinclair
