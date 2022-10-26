Not Available

Eisenstein in Guanajuato

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

ZDF/Arte

In 1931, following the success of the film Battleship Potemkin, Soviet filmmaker Sergei Eisenstein travels to the city of Guanajuato, Mexico, to shoot a new film. Freshly rejected by Hollywood, Eisenstein soon falls under Mexico’s spell. Chaperoned by his guide Palomino Cañedo, the director opens up to his suppressed fears as he embraces a new world of sensual pleasures and possibilities that will shape the future of his art.

Cast

Elmer BäckSergei Eisenstein
Luis AlbertiPalomino Cañedo
Rasmus SlätisGrisha Alexandrov
Jakob ÖhrmanEdouard Tisse
Maya ZapataConcepción Cañedo
Lisa OwenMary Craig Sinclair

