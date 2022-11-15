Ejen Ali The Movie

Not Available

After being accidentally recruited as a spy, 12-year-old Ejen Ali embraces his role in secret agency MATA as Cyberaya's new line of defense. Unknown to Ali, MATA has developed his invention the Atlas gadget to upgrade IRIS into IRIS Neo, testing it as standard equipment for all MATA agents. When the new invention leads to Ali questioning his place and usefulness to MATA, he is approached by a rogue figure who claims to know about a surprising personal connection to Ali. Risking his loyalty to MATA, Ejen Ali embarks on a thrilling chase to unravel these mysterious links.