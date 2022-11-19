Ek aur Vinashak

Not Available

Ravi (Ravi Teja) is an aspiring film director who works as an assistant director to Idly Vishwanath (Brahmanandam). Mallik (Subba Raju) is the hero of the film and Mumaith (Mumaith Khan) is the heroine for the project. Sandhya (Siya), the film's junior artiste, falls in love with Ravi. But Ravi is goal oriented like Kamal Hasan in Sagarasangamam. Also, Ravi's mother (Rama Prabha) is fighting against cancer. Amidst all this, how Ravi reaches his goal by impressing heroes and producers with his talent forms the main theme. Krishna Bhagawan portrays the role of a villain alongside Supreet.