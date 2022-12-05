Ek Baar Phir

Not Available

Kalpana is a young girl living in a small community. She is thrilled when she receives a marriage proposal from a popular Bollywood movie actor named Mahender Kumar, which she accepts. Soon they are married. Kalpana soon finds out that her husband is so busy with his career, that he has no time to spend with her. In order to complete a movie shoot, they travel to Britain, where Kalpana meets with a struggling student, who doubles as an artist as a living. She finds herself getting attracted to him. It will not be for long before her husband finds out about this, and the impact this will have on his career, and personal life.