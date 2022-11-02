Ek Chitthi Pyar Bhari

Not Available

Dr. Sunil Sharma runs two clinics in rural India - mainly for the benefit of poor and needy people. He advertises in the newspapers for a qualified nurse, who must be single, and be willing to work long hours. A young and attractive woman named Aarti Saxena responds to his advertisement, is successful in the interview, and gets hired. Sunil finds himself getting attracted to Aarti, and mentions about her to his mother. His mother visits the clinic and approves of Aarti. She would like Aarti and Sunil to marry as quickly as possible. What Sunil and his mother do not know that Aarti has a sordid past - she has been disbarred from the nursing profession; she is married, and has a child by the name of Bulbul; and had assaulted a patient named Kamal Nath, when he expressed dissatisfaction with her work. Will Aarti be honest enough to tell Sunil about her past - or will she just refuse to marry him.