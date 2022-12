Not Available

Ek Daku Saher Mein is a 1985 film, directed by Kalidas and produced by Sundeep Kumar. The film stars Suresh Oberoi, Sarika, Amjad Khan, Ashok Kumar, Shakti Kapoor, Kalpana Iyer and Bharat Kapoor in lead roles. The film had musical score by Rajesh Roshan.