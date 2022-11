Not Available

Ek Hi Raasta (Hindi: एक ही रास्ता, meaning "The only way") is a 1956 family-drama Indian Hindi film directed and produced by B. R. Chopra. It starred Sunil Dutt, Meena Kumari, Ashok Kumar, Daisy Irani, Jeevan and Shrinath in main roles. Music for the film was scored by Hemanta Mukherjee.[2][3] Having directed few films earlier, Chopra formed his own production house B. R. Films in 1955 and Ek Hi Raasta was the first film produced under this banner.