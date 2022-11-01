Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena

Not Available

A career criminal tries to disprove the old adage that "you can't con a con man" in this Bollywood drama. Arjun (Fardeen Khan) is a confidence man who, after the death of one of his best friends, decides to pull a major scam to punish the killer. However, the plan goes awry, and he finds himself deep in debt to two of his partners, gangster Sikander (Gulshan Grover) and hitman Kaif (Kay Kay Menon). In order to even the score and save his own skin, Arjun is forced to plan an even bigger con, with one of India's most powerful crime figures, Jehanghir Khan (Feroz Khan), as the target. Helping Arjun pull off the scam of a lifetime are his friends and cohorts Bhatia (Mukul Dev), a master forger; Jack (Amin Hajee), an all-purpose swindler; and Natasha (Koena Mitra), a beautiful psychiatrist whose passion for the nooks and crannies of the human mind had caused her to fall for Arjun.