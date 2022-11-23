Ek Kunwari Ek Kunwara

Not Available

Wealthy Deepak comes to the rescue of a village belle named Tara, marries her in secret, leaves her with a promise to return. When Tara finds out she is pregnant, and Deepak has abandoned her she gets a stroke and as a result loses her voice. Subsequently, she gives birth to a son, and leaves the village to go to Bombay to look for Deepak. Once there, she comes across Deepak, who will not have anything to do with her, and gives her some money to look after herself and the child. She abandons the child in a taxi-cab, and the child ends up with Deepak's sister, Neela. Watch how hilarious chaos reigns as the child keeps on ending up with Deepak - no matter what he does to get rid of it.