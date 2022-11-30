Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka

Not Available

Vishal is a poet and lives a middle-class lifestyle with his widowed and wheelchair-bound mom. He is in love with Aruna, who works with a publishing company. Due to his forthrightness, Vishal is unable to keep a job, and Aruna attempts in vain to get him to work at her firm. Then she stops meeting him altogether, and a few days later he gets an invitation to attend her marriage with her boss, Anand Kumar Sahegal. This turn of events devastates Vishal to such an extent that he takes to alcohol, visits prostitutes, gambles, and hates all women especially Aruna. Vishal gains fame selling his poems to Ramu Makhichandani, but does not improve his lifestyle. Then one day a young woman named Sonia enters his life and both of them fall in love with each other.