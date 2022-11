Not Available

Dr. Somshankar Roy, a social scientist, engages Swagato and Anwesha to create 'mock' crisis on the streets. The aim was to observe reactions of people to different forms of crisis happening around them, and to analyse and derive conclusions about human behaviour from them. But all theories and deductions go astray when they come face to face with a real crisis in their own lives and cannot decipher whether the crisis is MOCK or REAL.