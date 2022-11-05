Ek Shriman Ek Shrimati

Not Available

Deepali is the only daughter of a wealthy but deceased industrialist, Lakhanpal. While on a holiday in Northern India, she meets with and gets friendly with Pritam. Unknown to her, Pritam has fallen head over heels in love with her, and wants to marry her. After Deepali returns home, Pritam follows her, meets with her maternal uncle, Choudhary, and creates a very good impression of himself. As a result, Choudhary is convinced that Pritam will make a good husband for Deepali. When Deepali finds out, she is enraged, as she has seen Pritam only as a friend, and her true love is another eligible young man by the name of Ajit, who Deepali has decided to make her life-partner, regardless of any and all consequences.