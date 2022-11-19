Ek Sirfarosh The Brave Heart

Not Available

Vasu (Ajith), a final year college student is happy go lucky. But he is forced to contest elections in the college after being persuaded by his friends (Venkat Prabhu and Arun). He, however, incurs the wrath of the local MLA Varadharajan (Charanraj), whose son is studying in the college, contests the elections too. In the course of events, the MLA's gang attacks Vasu and his friends. It's here that Vasu's father (Vijayakumar) advises the students to take a plunge in politics and teach the bad apples like Varadharajan a lesson