2013

Ek Thi Daayan movie is a supernatural musical entertaining romantic thriller with an electrifying jolt at the end. The movie revolves around the character Bobo (Emraan Hashmi), an India's leading magician. But unknown to even his girlfriend Tamara, Bobo's life is falling apart. His constant hallucinations leave him with no option but to seek psychiatric help. Going through regression hypnosis, a terrifying story about his childhood surfaces involving a sinister power called Daayan who has not only destroyed his family but also promised to return to haunt Bobo. He chooses to ignore it and move on with his life. Just when his career and love life is at full throttle, enters the irresistible Lisa Dutt. Bobo is convinced that she is the daayan. But is she, really? Or is he just losing his mind?