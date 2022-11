Not Available

Ekaete is 18 and has not been to secondary school in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state because her family is poor. She dreams of going to Lagos to become a housegirl. Her dreams come true when Mrs Uzomma comes to the village with promises of setting her up in the fashion business after she works for her as a housegirl for a year. Ekaete is full of hopes and dreams and does not expect what meets her in Lagos.