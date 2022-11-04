Not Available

Ekalavyan

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Swami Amoorthananda (Narendra Prasad), a holy godman with strong international connections also runs a powerful narcotic drug mafia in the state. He also has several connections with in political circles. A good orator, Swami also draws a large number of devotees from abroad and many are slowly turned into addicts. A series of murders at Kovalam beach invites sharp criticism of the govt and the chief minister (Madhu) decides to bring a new head to the state narcotics wing. Madhavan IPS (Suresh Gopi), thus arrives in Kerala from New Delhi, and is assisted by Sharath Chandran (Siddique), a smart CI of Kerala police. Madhavan's aggressive way of investigation leads him to the ashram or Swami Amoorthananda, which creates a panic in the state.

Cast

Suresh GopiMadhavan I.P.S.
GeethaMaya Menon
SiddiqueSharath Chandran
Narendra PrasadSwami Amoorthananda
Jagathy SreekumarAchuthan Nair
VijayaraghavanCheradi Skariah

