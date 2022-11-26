Ekamath eka Rataka

Not Available

The main role of this story is a pretty young woman who belongs to a rich, high class family. She is an apple in a provincial city where she lived with her parents. In front of her bungalow, lives a hideous, middle-aged clerk with his pet dog. He is a very reserved person who has no friends and family. This man sees this young lady often, fell in love with her beauty and was dreaming to marry her someday even though his age, look and social status were not up to her family status at all. This girl, who is a sexually dominating character, secretly continues a relationship with a young handsome guy who is the son of their old housemaid who is still serving them in the bungalow. Both this girl and the guy were raised together in this house during their childhood and he later went out of the town to study to become a lawyer. He returns to the town recently, that's when they began their secret relationship.