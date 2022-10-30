Ekk Deewana Tha

Not Available

Sachin is an engineering graduate from a middle class Mumbai family, but his passion is for the world of cinema. He is dreaming and planning for a future as a director, when he sees Jessie. It is love at first sight for Sachin. However, Jessie is from a strict Malayali Christian family, and her parents would never approve of their romance. The other problem is Jessie insists that she doesn't want a romantic relationship, but wants only to be friends. Of all the girls in the world why did Sachin have to fall for Jessie?