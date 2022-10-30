Not Available

Ekk Deewana Tha

  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Fox Star Studios

Sachin is an engineering graduate from a middle class Mumbai family, but his passion is for the world of cinema. He is dreaming and planning for a future as a director, when he sees Jessie. It is love at first sight for Sachin. However, Jessie is from a strict Malayali Christian family, and her parents would never approve of their romance. The other problem is Jessie insists that she doesn't want a romantic relationship, but wants only to be friends. Of all the girls in the world why did Sachin have to fall for Jessie?

Cast

Amy JacksonJessie Thekkekutu
Tony KattukaranRoy Thomas
Manu RishiManish Ghai
Sachin KhedekarAnand Kulkarni (Sachin's Father)
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Ashwin Kakumanu

