It is a story of a 55-year-old man Pandit Girdhari Laal Sharma who wants to escape his family legacy of becoming a priest and aspires to become a storyteller instead. His reality is that he is stuck trying to find a date for his daughter's wedding. What follows is a series of unfortunate events which land him in jail. His dream starts unfolding in the most unexpected way as his stories find an audience amongst the prisoners.