‘Ekla Akash’ is a story of love, despair, infidelity and a tragedy in general. It deals with a troubled marriage between a young couple, Arijit and Nisha. The ambitious couple have reached a point in their relationship from where there is no turning back so they continue to live with each other and their child is also born. Arijit’s infidelity is primarily the reason as he is having an affair with his colleague . Arijit also has questions regarding Nisha’s special relationship with her mentor S.R, who is a film director and wants to make a film star. Eventually he does make her a star, but it only makes things worse.