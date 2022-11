Not Available

Shinichi Koga, known as a leading figure in supernatural manga, takes on one of his best known creations. When a crisis occurs at Misonogaoka High School, students falling prey to black magic, a teenage girl, (a witch herself), steps in to help. Misa Kuroi, attempts to rescue her fellow classmates by battling the dark forces with magic that has been passed down in her family for generations. But when her parents are mummified, can Misa battle on her own?