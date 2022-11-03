Eko Eko Azaraku II

Not Available

Kimika Yoshino returns in this prequel to 'Wizard of Darkness' to play Misa Kuroi before she was famous, or at least before she realized she was a witch. 'Birth of the Wizard' begins in Meiji-era Japan, in a village of former witches and wizards. I say former, because someone seems to have slaughtered them. Skip to the present day, and an archaeologist discovers a mummy from the village. Blissfully unaware that the mummy is, in fact, possessed by an evil spirit (naturally), he runs off, leaving his assistant alone. The mummy comes to life, kills her, and the evil spirit takes over her body. This evil spirit is now searching for Misa, who is protected by Kyle Reese, It is Misa's destiny to defeat this evil spirit, but she needs Saiga's help to do it.