Starring Sharad Ponkshe, Ashwani Ekbote and Kajal Mishra, this Bollywood melodrama examines the pressure that society imposes on a marriage, and the cost that one must pay for a brief moment of weakness. For six years Manav and his wife, Maitri, have been unable to conceive a child. Maitri discovers that she's finally pregnant, but her joy is short-lived when she learns of the devastating consequences of Manav's affair.