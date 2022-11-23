Not Available

Joshua, a high school student, is a troubled adolescent. At school, he was the object of ridicule of Mike and his gang. He was hung on the school's fence and his head was pushed down the toilet. At home, he was often beaten by his father and scolded by his mother for no apparent reason. His parents would be furious for his slightest mistake. Katie pursued Josh only to make fun of him. So Josh felt humiliated when Katie was also dated Mike's friend. Josh became more withdrawned and with the student counselor, he cannot express his feelings. Only Shabina, the daughter of the police captain, Margono, understands him. Then he bought a homemade pistol and plots revenge. He holds hostage his six friends who have insulted him, including Mike and Katie, in the school.