Ektos istorias

A documentary on sensitive issues such as historical memory, silence, collective trauma, the constructs of official history, the perceptions prevalent in Greece regarding the German Occupation and the extermination of 87% of Greek Jews, one of the Holocaust’s highest killing rates. The documentary starts with the shoah of thessaloniki’s Jewish community – Europe’s most ancient Jewish community – and continues with the unknown story of the rescue of Greece’s smallest Jewish community at the time, that of the neighboring town of Katerini. a documentary/essay comprising testimonials by Greeks who survived the Holocaust, as well as in-depth analyses by leading historians and other scholars, By-standing and Standing by attempts to transcend the stereotypes which, for some reason, persist and continue to poison society to this day.