El agente 00-P2

Tambo Macaw, an overweight macaw who works as a janitor at the Central Intelligentus Animalus (CIA), dreams of becoming a secret agent. His opportunity arises when he is assigned by mistake the most important mission in the agency's history: stop the wicked plans of Mama Bear and her evil organization. Tambo is helped by Jack Tortoise, an old turtle that's in charge of the advanced technology lab in the agency and is one of Tambo's few friends.