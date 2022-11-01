Not Available

El agente 00-P2

  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Ánima Estudios

Tambo Macaw, an overweight macaw who works as a janitor at the Central Intelligentus Animalus (CIA), dreams of becoming a secret agent. His opportunity arises when he is assigned by mistake the most important mission in the agency's history: stop the wicked plans of Mama Bear and her evil organization. Tambo is helped by Jack Tortoise, an old turtle that's in charge of the advanced technology lab in the agency and is one of Tambo's few friends.

Cast

Silvia PinalMamá Osa
Dulce MaríaMolly Cocatu
Rogelio GuerraJefe Lipo
Andrés CouturierAnubis
Jaime CamilTambo Macaw

View Full Cast >

Images