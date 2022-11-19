Not Available

El águila negra contra los enmascarados de la muerte

    El Aguila Negra (Fernando Casanova) -a mix of Zorro with The Lone Ranger- has a new problem to deal with. Sectarian group known as "The Masked of Death", formed by seven masked men, is threatening a small village in the Mexican country. They are murdering and kidnapping the villagers, and occasionally stealing. Raúl (Casanova), a kind young man and also a great shooter, is worry about the situation. But the richest man in town, suspects that Raúl is one of the Masked of Death. In order to clean his name, Raúl will fight with the masked bandits, trying to rescue two beautiful girls, one of them the daughter of his best friend. What just a few people know, is that Raul is, in fact, El Aguila Negra.

