Summer in the city. Sebastian goes out for a walk in the city without knowing he wont be coming back home for the remaining of the night. He meets Malena by accident at a fast food joint where she spends her time, when she should be preparing for an exam. What they both first assume to be a casual encounter is followed by other successive encounters, and this leads them to decide they are destined to be together, to accompany each other in whatever they do until the following morning.