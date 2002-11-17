2002

El Alamein

  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 17th, 2002

Studio

Cattleya

War seen through the eyes of Serra, a university student from Palermo who volunteers in 1942 to fight in Africa. He is assigned to the Pavia Division on the southern line in Egypt. Rommel and the Axis forces are bogged down; it's October, the British prepare an offensive. At first, boredom, heat, hunger, and thirst bedevil the Italians; then the Brits attack, and there's no luck or heroism in death. Finally, it's retreat in confusion. Serra, his sergeant Rizzo, and his lieutenant Fiori take a last walk toward home. It's said that each soldier gets three miracles; when Serra's are used up, what then?

Cast

Emilio SolfrizziLt. Fiore
Pierfrancesco FavinoSgt. Rizzo
Luciano ScarpaPvt. Spagna
Giuseppe CedernaCpt. Medician
Thomas TrabacchiCpt. De Vita
Roberto CitranThe Colonel

View Full Cast >

Images