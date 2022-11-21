El Alimento Del Miedo

Not Available

The story unfolds in an underclass neighborhood of Mexico City, a place where a unique troupe features a circus act, led by Don Ramón (López Moctezuma himself.) He and his wife Petra (Isaura Espinosa) have to take care of the daughter of a neighbor who has been jailed for drug trafficking. Petra decides that the girl (who is only 5 years old) must earn a living, entrusting her several domestic tasks; the little girl, which he nicknamed "Flea" befriends Pepito, who works as a clown on the street. Things get complicated when somone with satanic tendencies arrives to Ramon's house, and the visitor develops an interest on Petra. A fight between the three adults causes that "lil Flea" suffers a fatal accident, so the solution will be to use her meat for the tamales sold by Petra.