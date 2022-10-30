El amor amargo de Chavela

Not Available

Rafael Amargo is an artist who at the age of 35 feels his muses have abandoned him. Something many artists go through at some given moment. He feels a need to seek inspiration to rekindle the magic of the art fairy. This launches him on a journey that will take him to the source of such kind of inspiration, crossing seas, mountains and many roads until he arrives at the the refuge of the real protagonist of this film. His goal is to hand a letter from Lorca to the muse, Chavela Vargas.