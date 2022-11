Not Available

Marco, Patricio and Lucrecia form a peculiar loving relationship. For Patricio this does not seem to be a problem; it is shown as a person willing to a fickle love. But Marco plays the role of the neurotic: he does not feel a taste in this triad, he chases the girl, questions his friend, bothers the relationship and shows his disagreement. This could go through a triangle to use, one more in the history of cinema. But sometimes the geometry breaks.