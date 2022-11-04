Not Available

El amor de los amores

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Felipe Crespo, because of their anarchist ideology, Barcelona fleeing persecution for justice. Starving, he reaches the manor house and asks for protection Villares pretending repentance. He soon won the confidence of the wealthy owner of the land, a man of high moral and religious training, blind for years, who lives with his beautiful young wife. This, to know the true story of Philip, treats him with disgust, but over time, created in her a strong passion.

    Cast

    		Jorge Mistral
    		Paloma Valdés
    		Arturo de Córdova
    		Emma Penella

