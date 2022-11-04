Not Available

Vallina is a small town where its entire relationship with the outside revolves around the platform, in which only two trains stop leaving mail as well as a freight train. After forty years of service, the station chief retires. The town prepares a tribute and when the party is at its peak, the Talgo train appears. To the surprise of all, the station chief displays the red flag and stops the train that the neighbors have always seen pass like a meteor. But that action will not be well received by the management and the chief is punished. The people's response is immediate and popular mobilization arises