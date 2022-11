Not Available

Madison Byrne is a beautiful young art expert who tries to help Jack Singer, a wealthy patron of her museum, unlock the mystery of an antique ring. This ring may or may not have belonged to his family before being lost in WWII. As she inches closer to the truth, the danger grows and Madison begins to suspect that Jack may not be as innocent as he appears. Could he be a murderer, bent on revenge or is someone else killing to keep a more sinister secret?