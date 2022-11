Not Available

Filmmaker Ernesto Rimoch looks at the potent combination of love and ambition in this film about a couple who's so happy their daughter is marrying into a rich clan that they throw the best wedding ever, even if they can't afford it. When the father (Damián Alcázar) loses the money to pay for the musician, mayhem ensues. The film itself is made to look like a videotaping of the wedding, revealing who's responsible for the crime.